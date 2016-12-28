Cody Garbrandt: Dominick Cruz ‘Knows That I’m a Better Fighter’

Cody Garbrandt has had an interesting day.

The UFC bantamweight contender stormed out of an interview in search of Dominick Cruz, but was more composed during an appearance on “UFC Tonight.”

Garbrandt, unbeaten in his career, takes on Cruz for the UFC title Friday night at UFC 207.

“The key to beating Dominick is cutting off the cage,” Garbrandt said. “Staying calm and patient, and sticking to what I know.

“He knows that I’m a better fighter.”

A member of Team Alpha Male, Garbrandt believes that the new coaches in the gym are the difference and why Cruz consistently has gotten the better of the camp in the past.

The two have also taken some of the headlines away from the main event by getting personal in interviews.

“He’s trying to (make it personal), trying to make me irritable,” Garbrandt said. “I gotta stay calm (come fight-night).”