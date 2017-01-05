Cody Garbrandt Enjoyed ‘Whooping Dominick Cruz’s Ass’

“No Love.”

Newly crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Cody Garbrandt had a star-making performance at UFC 207. The Team Alpha Male fighter dethroned Dominick Cruz, who hadn’t lost since 2007, and he did so impressively.

The third and fourth rounds were crucial for Garbrandt. He made Cruz chase him, countered and knocked the former champion down a few times. He even broke out his own dance moves to get inside the mind of “The Dominator.”

It was the most complete performance we had seen from Garbrandt and it couldn’t have come at a better time. “No Love” appeared on Luke Thomas’ show on SiriusXM Rush to talk about his performance:

“Dominick was such a dominant force. No one could solve him, no one could figure him out. I always believed though. I’m just thankful I got to go out there and showcase who I am and how I fight.”

Garbrandt didn’t get to finish his adversary, but he certainly has no regrets about how the fight went down. He was just happy to put the screws to a rival.

“No (regrets), none at all. My thought while I was in there was, ‘I’m gonna go knock this guy out,’ but I was just enjoying whooping his ass and making him eat every word. It wasn’t just for me in there. I just really enjoyed being in that state of mind that I was in.”

No matter what roadblock was in Garbrandt’s path, “No Love” said he always had a belief that someday he’d hold UFC gold.

“I’m just thankful to be here and I had a dream and I’ve always believed. I always believed even when I got knocked out in the amateurs or when I was in trouble or the journey to Team Alpha Male. I’m just having fun out there.”