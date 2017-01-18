Cody Garbrandt ‘Excited’ to Coach The Ultimate Fighter

Cody Garbrandt views his opportunity to coach on The Ultimate Fighter as a chance to grow as a fighter.

Garbrandt, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion, will coach opposite TJ Dillashaw on the 25th season of the show. It is slated to air beginning this April on FOX Sports 1.

“I’m excited and honored to come in here and see how I am as a coach and change these guys’ lives,” Garbrandt said. “The storylines and the excitement between me and TJ. These guys have been here before and are battling back. The fighters want to prove they belong back on the big show.”

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were once teammates in California at Team Alpha Male, but Dillashaw – a former UFC champion – left for Colorado.

Last month, Garbrandt won the title from Dominick Cruz. He mentioned a possible rematch immediately afterwards, but is now slated to face Dillashaw instead.

“I have respect for Dominick, but I whooped on you, I clowned you. There’s a new hit list,” he said. “TJ is next, then Jose Aldo and then Conor McGregor. I know what it’s going to be like with TJ because we’ve trained together.”