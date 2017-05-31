Cody Garbrandt Feels T.J. Dillashaw is Too Slow For Demetrious Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Cody Garbrandt
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Cody Garbrandt isn’t giving T.J. Dillashaw much of a shot in a potential bout against Demetrious Johnson.

A lot has been made over Johnson’s next move. While Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has expressed interest in booking Johnson vs. Dillashaw for August, “Mighty Mouse” sounds more interested in defending his flyweight title against Ray Borg.

If the bout does materialize, “No Love” expects Johnson to pull off the victory. He explained why on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I feel like DJ will beat TJ. TJ is slow. TJ is very slow. I feel like, I went with him [in training]. I know that guy like the back of my hand. I feel like DJ will win that fight.”

Garbrandt went on to say that he wants to finish Dillashaw and then go on to challenge Johnson for the 125-pound gold.

“I’m gonna finish him and then I want to go and fight Demetrious. That’s my legacy that I’m creating. TJ is a generic version of everything. He’s a generic version of Dominick Cruz. I wanted to fight Demetrious and now he wants to fight Demetrious.”

Who would win in a bout between “Mighty Mouse” and Dillashaw? Let us know in the comment section below.

