Cody Garbrandt Insists T.J. Dillashaw Regrets Leaving Team Alpha Male

Cody Garbrandt believes T.J. Dillashaw regrets his decision to leave Team Alpha Male.

Garbrandt will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on Nov. 4. The title bout is taking place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 217.

It’s no secret that Garbrandt and Dillashaw were once teammates. The nasty split has caused a rivalry between Team Alpha Male and Dillashaw. During a recent conference call, “No Love” said Dillashaw wishes he hadn’t left the team (via MMAFighting.com):

“He regrets it every day of his life. But his ego won’t let him admit that. Let’s be honest, T.J. All my teammates, they built T.J. up to where he’s at. They know T.J. like the back of his hand. They got me ready for Dominick Cruz, they went countless hours, 27 rounds with Dominick Cruz, so they knew him, they taught T.J. everything. I had Justin Buchholz in this camp the whole camp the last year preparing for T.J., getting ready for this guy, and Justin taught him how to throw a punch, so I’m extremely confident when I get in there.”

UFC 217 will be Garbrandt’s first title defense. Dillashaw is looking to become a two-time bantamweight champion.