Cody Garbrandt is Already Preparing For Dominick Cruz Rematch

As far as Cody Garbrandt is concerned, Dominick Cruz has done enough to warrant an immediate rematch.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Garbrandt, who challenges Cruz for the bantamweight belt this Friday night at UFC 207, recently told MMAjunkie that he will grant “The Dominator” a rematch after he defeats him.

“He knows what’s going to happen in this fight. I’ll knock him out, so yes, I’ll give him a rematch because I know he’ll cry and bitch about it. So I’ll give him an immediate rematch right away. And then do the same thing that I did the first fight. And then he’ll be ready for his next chapter in his life.”

Garbrandt is unbeaten in his career, including a recent win over Takeya Mizugaki. The 25-year-old has stopped each of his last three opponents and nine of his 10 overall. Only Henry Briones in his second UFC fight pushed Garbrandt to the scorecards.

UFC 207 takes place this Friday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ronda Rousey makes her Octagon return against Amanda Nunes for the female bantamweight title in the main event.