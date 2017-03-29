Cody Garbrandt on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Can Beat That Dude For Sure’

Cody Garbrandt wouldn’t mind joining Conor McGregor and holding two titles simultaneously.

While McGregor is no longer the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder, he was able to hold the 155-pound and 145-pound titles at the same time for a moment.

“No Love” is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. He won the title in what many considered to be a star-making performance against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt will defend his gold against T.J. Dillashaw this summer.

While the 135-pound ruler is focused on his former Team Alpha Male training partner, he isn’t shy about entertaining other bouts. One of those bouts is a flyweight title fight against Demetrious Johnson. During his time with Aubrey Marcus (via Flo Combat), Garbrandt expressed confidence in his abilities to dethrone “Mighty Mouse:”