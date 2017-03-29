Cody Garbrandt on Demetrious Johnson: ‘I Can Beat That Dude For Sure’

Cody Garbrandt wouldn’t mind joining Conor McGregor and holding two titles simultaneously.
While McGregor is no longer the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder, he was able to hold the 155-pound and 145-pound titles at the same time for a moment.
“No Love” is the reigning UFC bantamweight champion. He won the title in what many considered to be a star-making performance against Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt will defend his gold against T.J. Dillashaw this summer.
While the 135-pound ruler is focused on his former Team Alpha Male training partner, he isn’t shy about entertaining other bouts. One of those bouts is a flyweight title fight against Demetrious Johnson. During his time with Aubrey Marcus (via Flo Combat), Garbrandt expressed confidence in his abilities to dethrone “Mighty Mouse:”
“I can beat that dude [Johnson] for sure. I can go to [1]25 for sure. Obviously, it’s [UFC bantamweight title contender] TJ [Dillashaw] first and foremost. I’m solely focused on him, but you gotta think of other [options]. Conor [McGregor] is not fighting. [UFC featherweight champion Jose] Aldo and [interim UFC featherweight champion Max] Holloway are fighting [at UFC 212], so that ties up [featherweight]. Now, Demetrious, he’s the pound-for-pound best. [He’s an] incredible fighter, great human. I like him a lot, him and his family. But for me, it’s a legacy that I set out to build. Friendships are friendships, but it’s business at the end of the day, and I think that I can go on as a huge fight, especially for that division. It’s kind of lackluster a lot [of the time].”