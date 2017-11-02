Cody Garbrandt Releases Footage of Alleged Knockout on T.J. Dillashaw

This guy is a liar he said I never koed him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took PEDs and he never cheap shotted a former teammate stealing his dream from under him! Fuck you @tjdillashaw hey @danawhite get that Knockout Bonus Check, I'm ready to collect it!! #ISpeakFacts A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Cody Garbrandt has released footage of what he claims to be him knocking out T.J. Dillashaw during a sparring session.

The image quality is poor and you can’t make out the faces, but the stances seem to align. Garbrandt’s claims of a knockout do come into question, however as the clip cuts out quickly. A knockdown, however is evident.

Garbrandt defends his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against Dillashaw on Saturday night (Nov. 4) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 217.

“No Love” had the following to say in the caption of his video:

“This guy is a liar he said I never KO’d him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took PEDs and he never cheap shotted a former teammate stealing his dream from under him! F*ck you @tjdillashaw hey @danawhite get that Knockout Bonus Check, I’m ready to collect it!! #ISpeakFacts”