Cody Garbrandt Rips T.J. Dillashaw: ‘He Was The Cancer of Team Alpha Male’

When former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw left Team Alpha Male (TAM) for Elevation Fight Team, it started an ugly feud. TAM’s Urijah Faber and Dillashaw traded barbs over Dillashaw’s departure.

Current 135-pound king Cody Garbrandt never shied away from his stance on the situation. He’s blasted Dillashaw on numerous occasions and claims he sold out. Garbrandt’s recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered (via MMAFighting.com) kept the bad blood flowing:

“I don’t mind whoopin’ T.J.’s ass. He was a cancer to our team and having what he tried to do – destroy it – to make that s**t personal too. I’ll spare everybody 60 bucks to buy the pay-per-view and put out the video of me knocking his ass out when I was 1-0. 1-0. He wasn’t saying that he made me cry in practice. That motherf**ker never made me cry. I wasn’t the one looking at the ceiling, being on my back looking at the ceiling, knocked out. So he’s just trying to do anything – the guy’s a horrible trash talker. Horrible.”

If you’re wondering what “No Love” meant talking about “crying in practice,” Dillashaw claimed he made Garbrandt shed tears after their training sessions at TAM.

Garbrandt stirred the pot even further by claiming Dillashaw was never the real champion. For “No Love,” Dillashaw never beat the real champion, so he can’t consider himself a former UFC champion.

“He never even won the title because truly, Cruz never lost it. So T.J. really was never a world champion. They use that ‘former world champion,’ Cruz was the world champion, never lost his belt, and I’m the one that went out there and ripped it from him.”

“No Love” defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to capture the bantamweight title. It was what many believe to have been a star-making performance. Garbrandt’s first title defense hasn’t been confirmed, but Dillashaw is certainly a front runner.