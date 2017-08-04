Cody Garbrandt Says he Wants to Fight at UFC 217 in New York City

Cody Garbrandt is eyeing a spot on the UFC 217 card.

Garbrandt was set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title last month, but a back injury put a stop to those plans. His opponent was going to be T.J. Dillashaw.

“No Love” has said he plans on returning in November or December. MMAFighting.com reached out to Garbrandt, who said a title defense on the Madision Square Garden card in New York City is ideal:

“I want MSG. Feeling a lot better, hardly doing MMA. It’s been all rehab and strength and conditioning. I can’t wait to get back.”

UFC 217 will take place on Nov. 4. The event is expected to be headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre.