Cody Garbrandt Says He’d Knock Out Conor McGregor in Boxing Match

The world can’t seem to get away from talks of Conor McGregor continuing to box.

McGregor stepped inside a boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather. In an entertaining contest, Mayweather earned a 10th round TKO victory. Many are expecting McGregor to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title next, but stranger things have happened.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast, Garbrandt said he’d finish McGregor inside a boxing ring (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think going in a boxing ring with Conor would be great, or in MMA. . . No ill will towards the guy but I actually believe I’m a better boxer. I feel like I’m one of the best boxers in the UFC. I’ll go in there and knock Conor the f**k out in a boxing ring, just to be honest. There’s no difference, southpaw, orthodox, that guy could come out and fight on his hands for all I give a f**k. I would knock him out, that’s it. I have the best boxing in the game, in the UFC, and I’m ready to showcase it on another level.”