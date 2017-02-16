Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Trying to Play The Victim’ on TUF: Redemption

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image Credit: Getty Images/Christian Petersen

Don’t expect Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw to be chummy anytime soon.

The two bantamweights are on a collision course for Garbrandt’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 135-pound title in July. Before they collide this summer, “No Love” and Dillashaw will be opposing coached on season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). This season is being dubbed, “TUF: Redemption.” The season debuts on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

See the full cast here.

Dillashaw, who is a former UFC bantamweight champion, recently said that during tapings for TUF: Redemption, Garbrandt only acted tough when the cameras were rolling. Some have labeled Garbrandt a “hothead.”

The reigning champion told the media (via MMAFighting.com) that it’s just the way he handles situations:

“I take it as just me being real, just confronting problems. That’s what I think fake people don’t do. That’s T.J. He’s the fakest person I ever met. From the beginning. He’s trying to play the victim on the show. He’s trying to be the nice guy. I already know who T.J. is.”

For Garbrandt, the issues he has with his former Team Alpha Male training partner have nothing to do with his abilities inside the Octagon.

“It’s a fight that I’ve wanted for so long, especially with the animosity and hatred towards T.J. for what he’s done and how he’s acted — not as a fighter, but as a man.”

LATEST NEWS

Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Trying to Play The Victim’ on TUF: Redemption

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Don't expect Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw to be chummy anytime soon. The two bantamweights are on a collision course for Garbrandt's Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle Talks High School Wins Over Jon Jones, Why He Never Joined Bellator

Brad Davis -
0
Former UFC fighter turned pro wrestler Matt Riddle appeared on Sean Waltman's X-Pac 12360 podcast this week and spoke about a number of MMA-related topics, including...

Dana White Prepared to Offer Conor McGregor Fight Once ‘Notorious’ Baby is Born

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Family first. The world of sports has been buzzing this week over Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor and future boxing Hall...

Mark Godbeer: ‘Todd Duffee is Out of Our Scheduled Bout at UFC 209’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
It looks like the injury bug has bitten Todd Duffee. Mark Godbeer was set to do battle with Duffee at UFC 209 on March 4....
Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva Lashes Out At UFC 208 Critics: ‘Find Out First Who I am...

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Anderson Silva is none too pleased with his critics. Silva, who is the longest reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder in the promotion's history,...