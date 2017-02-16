Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw is ‘Trying to Play The Victim’ on TUF: Redemption

Don’t expect Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw to be chummy anytime soon.

The two bantamweights are on a collision course for Garbrandt’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 135-pound title in July. Before they collide this summer, “No Love” and Dillashaw will be opposing coached on season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). This season is being dubbed, “TUF: Redemption.” The season debuts on April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

See the full cast here.

Dillashaw, who is a former UFC bantamweight champion, recently said that during tapings for TUF: Redemption, Garbrandt only acted tough when the cameras were rolling. Some have labeled Garbrandt a “hothead.”

The reigning champion told the media (via MMAFighting.com) that it’s just the way he handles situations:

“I take it as just me being real, just confronting problems. That’s what I think fake people don’t do. That’s T.J. He’s the fakest person I ever met. From the beginning. He’s trying to play the victim on the show. He’s trying to be the nice guy. I already know who T.J. is.”

For Garbrandt, the issues he has with his former Team Alpha Male training partner have nothing to do with his abilities inside the Octagon.