Cody Garbrandt Still Eyeing Bout With Demetrious Johnson After UFC 217

Cody Garbrandt isn’t letting go of his desire to fight Demetrious Johnson for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title.

On Nov. 4, Garbrandt will defend his UFC bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw. The title bout is taking place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll serve as UFC 217’s co-main event.

During a recent conference call, Garbrandt said the bantamweight division has some catching up to do (via MMAMania.com):

“With a knockout over TJ I have wiped out the division. There is a big gap between myself, then Dominick, and then TJ, then it falls off from there.”

“No Love” then said he’s ready to drop down to 125 pounds to challenge the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“TJ is my next adversary, my next challenge. I know what he brings to the table and I am focused and prepared to wipe him out and then go on from there. I always like to have a fight planned ahead and obviously I’m focused on TJ, but ‘Mighty Mouse’ is next at 125 pounds.”