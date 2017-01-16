Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw Announced As Coaches Of The Ultimate Fighter 25

At the UFC Fight Night 103 event on FOX Sports 1 on Sunday night, UFC announced the coaches for the next season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Officially set to coach opposing teams before fighting for the UFC Bantamweight Championship after the conclusion of the season are current title holder Cody “No Love” Garbrandt and former champion / former Team Alpha Male teammate T.J. Dillashaw.

Featured above is the big announcement regarding Garbrandt and Dillashaw coaching TUF 25 from Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night 103 event on FS1.