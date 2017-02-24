Cody Garbrandt: ‘T.J. Dillashaw is Kind of a Generic Version of Dominick Cruz’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Cody Garbrandt
Image Credit: AP / John Locher

Cody Garbrandt doesn’t seem to be impressed by T.J. Dillashaw.

“No Love” will be coaching opposite Dillashaw on season 25 of The Ultimate Fighter. Garbrandt then defends his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title against his former Team Alpha Male teammate in July.

It’s no secret that Dillashaw had a nasty split from Team Alpha Male. Back in Oct. 2015, news broke that Dillashaw, who was the UFC bantamweight champion at the time, left Team Alpha Male in favor of Elevation Fight Team.

What followed was a feud between Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber and Dillashaw. Garbrandt got involved when he felt Dillashaw betrayed him and his teammates for leaving. “No Love” said Dillashaw was the “cancer of Team Alpha Male.”

During a media day session (via MMAJunkie.com), Garbrandt said he had no issues with not facing Dominick Cruz in a rematch just yet. “No Love” wants to clash with his former training partner, who he doesn’t hold in high regard as a person. Garbrandt compared Dillashaw to “The Dominator:”

“I’ve very content with fighting T.J. I’m happy to fight T.J. I want to fight T.J. He is not a good person. He’s not a good person, and he’s kind of a generic version of Dominick Cruz.”

