Cody Garbrandt Teases Fight Announcement

With less than an hour to go before the UFC 223 Media Day kicks off in Brooklyn, New York, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt is teasing a potential fight announcement.

Garbrandt took to social media an hour before the final UFC 223 press conference is scheduled to commence, writing, “See you soon Brooklyn!!”

It’s no secret that “No Love” has been campaigning for a rematch against former teammate turned bitter rival T.J. Dillashaw ever since he was knocked out by the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion at UFC 217 back in November.

In addition to Garbrandt’s tweet, it’s worth noting that former fighter turned manager Tiki Ghosn took to Twitter himself this week, posting a photo with Dillashaw and congratulating him on signing a new contract with the UFC.

Where there’s smoke there’s generally fire. It goes without saying that today’s UFC 223 Media Day in Brooklyn just got a lot more interesting.

See you soon Brooklyn!! 💪🏼 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) April 4, 2018

