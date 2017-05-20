Cody Garbrandt: TJ Dillashaw ‘Needed To Take PEDs To Be Champion’

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Cody Garbrandt
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt might have more time on his hands coming up to continue his verbal feud with TJ Dillashaw.

Garbrandt recently returned to the U.S. after going out of the country in hopes of getting his back fixed in time to face Dillashaw in July at UFC 213. All the while, the rivalry between former Team Alpha Male teammates continues to play out on both The Ultimate Fighter and social media.

Responding to comments made by Dillashaw during an interview, Garbrandt called out the former UFC champion and made some bold remarks.

“Mentally weak?” Garbrandt wrote. “But (Dillshaw) is the one that needed to take PEDS to be a Champion? You are a (expletive) joke!”

He continued, saying “Going off performances alone (Dillashaw) went from knocking people out pre usada, post usada he hasn’t even knocked any one on there ass in 2016.”

As for his recovery, Garbrandt didn’t comment on how the procedure went, but did write that “First and foremost I’m focusing on myself and getting healthy, everything else will fall into place!”

