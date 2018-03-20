Cody Stamann Has Sights Set on John Lineker & John Dodson

Cody Stamann is ready for a stern test to catapult himself up the bantamweight ladder.

Stamann is a surging 135-pound prospect. He went from being an underdog against Tom Duquesnoy, to nabbing a huge victory over Bryan Caraway who once cracked the division’s top five rankings. While Stamann only sits at the number 12 spot, he believes it’s only a matter of time before he improves that position.

Right now, John Lineker holds the sixth spot and John Dodson is right behind him at number seven. Stamann feels he’s proven to be worthy of bouts with either man. With a professional mixed martial arts record of 17-1, it’s hard to argue.

Speaking to Flo Combat, Stamann said he sees victory against Lineker or Dodson:

“I’ve got a few stitches in my eye, but other than that I’m pretty healthy. I could be looking to get back in there in three to four months. I don’t really want a big layoff. It’s really just down to the right opponent popping up. My next fight has to be a John Lineker, it has to be someone in the top 15 that moves me up in the rankings. John Lineker is a guy I’ve thought about a lot. John Lineker or John Dodson, because those guys are ranked a little above me. Those are guys I feel I match up well against and they’d be big fights for me. They’re definitely, definitely winnable fights for me.”

Stamann’s only loss was back in Aug. 2014. It was a split decision defeat to Lawrence DiGiulio. Of Stamann’s 17 wins, he has six knockouts and two submissions.

How do you think Cody Stamann stacks up against John Lineker and John Dodson?