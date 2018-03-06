Cody Stamann: I Didn’t Have a Good Night at UFC 222

Cody Stamann emerged victorious at UFC 222, but he isn’t happy with his performance.

Stamann solidified his status as a top prospect with a win over Tom Duquesnoy. He followed that up by taking on the number seven ranked bantamweight in the world in Bryan Caraway. Stamann earned the split decision nod.

Room For Improvement

Stamann now improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 17-1. Despite earning the biggest win of his career thus far, Stamann told the media that he isn’t satisfied with his performance (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Tonight, I didn’t have a good night, and I still came out and beat the No. 7 guy in the world. That should speak for itself. I don’t feel like there’s a lot of guys at bantamweight that can beat me. With a performance like that, there’s a handful of guys that can beat me. But if I come out firing on all cylinders, I’m not sure there’s anyone in the bantamweight division that can beat me.”

Alright fight fans, now is the time to let your voice be heard. Do you believe Cody Stamann can become a true threat in the UFC’s bantamweight division? Who would you match him up against next? Hit us up in the comments below.