Cody Stamann: I Had no Doubt That I Would Beat Tom Duquesnoy

Cody Stamann’s confidence shined through in a battle of prospects.

This past Saturday (Oct. 7), Stamann took on Duquesnoy inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 216 card. Stamann earned a split decision victory.

Speaking to the media, Stamann said victory was never in doubt (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I had no doubt in my mind I was going to win that fight. Duquesnoy is a very formidable opponent, but I have a great team around me. … I knew exactly what he was going to do. He did exactly the same thing he did in the last fight. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. But I knew exactly what he was going to do. The kid hits hard. There’s no doubt. There’s a reason he’s a top prospect. But now I’m that top prospect.”

He went on to say he held a bit of a grudge due to his opponent’s hype.

“I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder going into this fight because I felt like I wasn’t getting the respect. I was 15-1, too. I’d fought a bunch of tough guys. I’d knocked people out. I’ve beat everyone they’ve put in front of me. My only loss is a controversial split decision.”