Colbey Northcutt, Sister of UFC Star Sage, Set to Make Pro Debut

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

They say fighting runs in the family, and if that’s the case, the Northcutt’s have produced one heck of a talent pool. As first reported by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting, it appears Sage Northcutt’s sister Colbey is set to make her pro debut. The older sibling (she’s 24) fought previously as an amateur, amassing a 4-1 record before taking time off for her studies in 2014.

According to Helwani, the elder Northcutt will make her pro debut in the Legacy Fighting Alliance this June. That makes a certain amount of sense, as Legacy FC (which later merged with RFA to become the promotion it is today) is where Sage Northcutt made his name prior to the UFC. Colbey also competed under the banner in her amateur days.

Northcutt, it appears, will debut as a bantamweight, which means that with a couple of successful fights, she could be a lock for a shot in the UFC. Which appears to have been her goal since well before brother Sage shot to stardom. In an interview with Legacy in 2013, she stated that “To fight in the UFC and be a UFC champ, that was my dream long before women were in the UFC. Hopefully that will happen in the next couple years.”

It appears she’s well on her way. No opponent or event has been announced for her debut other than the June timeframe.

Brother Sage reacted on Twitter:

Latest MMA News

USADA Suspends Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Frank Mir for Two Years

0
Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir has finally learned his fate following a failed drug test a year ago under USADA. For Mir, it's not...
Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says He’s a Different Fighter Going Into Fourth Bout With Daniel Straus

0
Patricio Freire and Daniel Straus will fight for a fourth time tonight (April 21). Straus will defend his featherweight championship against Freire in the main...
video

Colbey Northcutt, Sister of UFC Star Sage, Set to Make Pro Debut

0
They say fighting runs in the family, and if that's the case, the Northcutt's have produced one heck of a talent pool. As first...
Conor McGregor

Gunnar Nelson is Unsure of Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future if he Beats Floyd Mayweather

0
Gunnar Nelson wouldn't be surprised if Conor McGregor walks away from fighting if he beats Floyd Mayweather. Nelson, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland,...
Andrew Yates

Andrew Yates Talks Dating Paige VanZant & Getting Over MMA Drama (Exclusive)

0
Andrew Yates is ready to move on from the drama that he has endured over the years. Yates steps inside the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado tonight...
Desmond Green

Ep. 18: MMA News Podcast With Desmond ‘The Predator’ Green

0
The MMA News Podcast rolls along with episode 18 and this week's special guest is Desmond Green. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to...
video

Three Bouts Made Official for UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

0
This summer, the UFC heads to Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. And now, the card has some actual fights. The promotion announced on Friday...

Jake Shields on Dillon Danis: ‘He’s Kind of a Little Conor Boy’

0
Jake Shields will square off with Dillon Danis at Submission Underground 4 later this year. But the rivalry between the two started long ago. Shields...

ONE Championship: Kings of Destiny Results – Eduard Folayang Retains Lightweight Title

0
ONE Championship's latest event, Kings of Destiny, unfolded Friday night (morning for those in North America) at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila,...
Leo Kuntz

Leo Kuntz on Fight Fixing Fiasco: ‘I Had no Idea What Was Going on’

0
Leo Kuntz has responded to news of his UFC Fight Night 79 opponent being investigated for fight fixing allegations. While Kuntz was having his hands...