Colbey Northcutt, Sister of UFC Star Sage, Set to Make Pro Debut

They say fighting runs in the family, and if that’s the case, the Northcutt’s have produced one heck of a talent pool. As first reported by Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting, it appears Sage Northcutt’s sister Colbey is set to make her pro debut. The older sibling (she’s 24) fought previously as an amateur, amassing a 4-1 record before taking time off for her studies in 2014.

According to Helwani, the elder Northcutt will make her pro debut in the Legacy Fighting Alliance this June. That makes a certain amount of sense, as Legacy FC (which later merged with RFA to become the promotion it is today) is where Sage Northcutt made his name prior to the UFC. Colbey also competed under the banner in her amateur days.

Northcutt, it appears, will debut as a bantamweight, which means that with a couple of successful fights, she could be a lock for a shot in the UFC. Which appears to have been her goal since well before brother Sage shot to stardom. In an interview with Legacy in 2013, she stated that “To fight in the UFC and be a UFC champ, that was my dream long before women were in the UFC. Hopefully that will happen in the next couple years.”

It appears she’s well on her way. No opponent or event has been announced for her debut other than the June timeframe.

Brother Sage reacted on Twitter: