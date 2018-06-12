Colby Covington Accuses RDA Of Greasing At UFC 225

This past weekend in the co-main event of UFC 225 Colby Covington captured the interim UFC welterweight championship by defeating former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision.

With his win Covington looks to unify his title with American Top Team teammate and undisputed 170-pound champion Tyron Woodley sometime this year. Covington’s performance against RDA was certainly one that caught many by surprise.

He came right out the gate with pressure each round, utilizing a solid mix of striking and takedown attempts for 25 minutes. Covington found it a lot harder than initially expected to take the Brazilian down, and he thinks he knows why.

In a recent interview on BJ Penn Radio, Covington accused RDA of greasing for their fight on Saturday (June 9, 2018) (via MMA Mania):

“I was gonna take him down and beat him up, but my takedowns weren’t as effective because he was definitely greasing. He was 100-percent greased. Usually, when I get those bodylocks behind you there’s no way to slip out, but I could feel him slip out, you know. He’s just another filthy animal, cheater greaser.

“I think before the fight he was putting on the coconut butter – whatever they do – and then the baby oil. He was definitely doing it. I tried a couple of shots on his legs and literally my hands slipped from up on top of his leg and he was able to like slither on through.”

