Colby Covington Calls Michael Bisping Interview “Mockery To The Sport”

It looks like UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington hasn’t forgotten about his recent issues with former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Shortly after winning the interim strap by defeating former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225, Covington did a post-fight interview with Michael Bisping who was serving as an analyst for UFC on FOX. Bisping and Covington began bickering at one another, leading to many criticizing The Count for antagonizing a fighter who just won a championship fight.

Covington recently did an interview with MMA Junkie, and called Bisping’s behavior “a mockery to the sport” and “a joke” before threatening to “come across that pond and smack him silly and take that other eye out”:

“That’s probably why that fake FOX News is going under and it’s getting transferred to ESPN,” Covington said. “That little one-eyed twerp should have realized what happen the last time he messed with the red, white and blue: The American forefather Dan Henderson left him unconscious.

“So he needs to pipe down and not try to steal my spotlight,” the champ said. “This is my spotlight. Whether he has personal feelings or not, he needs to set that aside. That was my moment. At the end of the day, this isn’t a gimmick. I am raw American steel and twisted sex appeal.”

You can watch the incident between Bisping and Covington here:

