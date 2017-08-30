Colby Covington Calls Tyron Woodley a Fraud & a Fake

Colby Covington continues to try to poke at Tyron Woodley.

Covington has a bout against Demian Maia on Oct. 28 at UFC Fight Night 119. “Chaos” will be going for his fifth straight win and a potential title opportunity. Despite once training together at American Top Team, a beef has brewed between Covington and Woodley.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Covington sent more verbal jabs the champion’s way:

“The crown’s too heavy for him, honestly. He can go back to his passion – standing around in the background of his B-list movies. He’s the type of dude that’s going out to movie sets and taking pictures. ‘Oh, let me get a picture with you, Snoop (Dogg),’ just so he can say, ‘He’s my friend’ on social media. The guy’s a joke. He’s a fake. He’s a fraud. He doesn’t even get credited in his movies. That’s how pathetic he is. Unless it’s some gas station ‘Kickboxer: Vengeance’ movie, then maybe he gets credit from that.”