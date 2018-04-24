Colby Covington Claims He’ll Have Armed Security Guards at UFC 225

Colby Covington is leaving no stone unturned.

Covington is set to challenge for an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title for the first time in his career. He’ll clash with former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 225. The winner will be crowned the interim welterweight champion. A unification bout with Tyron Woodley will follow.

It’s clear that Covington has revved up his trash talking. No matter the division, Covington has fired barbs at a slew of fighters. He has been trying to get under the skin of Woodley, who used to be his training partner at American Top Team.

When “Chaos” enters the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 9 he won’t be alone. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Covington said he is bringing along some backup:

“We’ve already taken those measures. Luckily, my agent, Dan Lambert, has all the money in the world. He’s already hired a full security guard team, (and) whenever I go to events or anything related to the UFC, I will have armed security guards with me.”

It didn’t take long for Covington and dos Anjos to trade barbs. At the UFC 25th Anniversary press conference in Brooklyn, NY dos Anjos wore a shirt with a boomerang logo. Back in Nov. 2017, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum threw a boomerang at Covington.

Going into his interim title fight with dos Anjos, Covington is riding a five-fight winning streak. The biggest win of Covington’s career occurred in his last outing. He defeated former middleweight and welterweight title challenger Demian Maia.

Meanwhile, dos Anjos has won three in a row since moving up to the 170-pound division. He’s defeated Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in that span. He finds himself at the number two spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Will Colby Covington capture interim gold at UFC 225?