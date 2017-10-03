Colby Covington: Demian Maia is a Thing of The Past

Colby Covington continues to stir the pot in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division.

Covington is set to take on Demian Maia inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 170-pound clash will serve as UFC Fight Night 119‘s co-main event. Covington is looking for his fifth straight victory.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “Chaos” said Maia will go down early:

“I’m the No. 1 fighter in the welterweight division right now. Tyron Woodley, he’s a fake paper champ. Demian Maia, he’s a thing of the past. I’m going to put him to rest and the Brazilian crowd is going to be silent.”

He went on to say that other fighters failed to step up to meet Maia in enemy territory.

“No one wants to fight Demian Maia. I asked to fight Demian Maia in his home city. Who wants to fight Demian Maia in his home city? No one. I’m the only one who accepted the challenge. ‘RDA?’ He ducked me. We were supposed to fight two or three different times. He ducked me. He didn’t want to fight. That’s why he was put behind me on the Singapore card and I got a bigger fight against Dong Hyun Kim at the time.”