UFC 225’s Colby Covington: ‘This Isn’t The Feelings Business’

Colby Covington isn’t worried about crossing the line.

Covington is set to take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos this Saturday night (June 9). The bout will serve as UFC 225’s co-main event. Covington and dos Anjos will be competing for the interim welterweight gold.

“Chaos” has turned to trash talking ever since his bout with Max Griffin back in Aug. 2016. Since then, he’s fired verbal shots at his former teammate and reigning welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and others. He’s even gone as far as to call the people in Brazil “filthy animals,” although it sounds more like something taken out of a wrestling promo and not racism.

Covington was asked if he was ever worried that people will think he’s going too far during his pre-fight scrum, which MMA News attended. “Chaos” said he knows when something pushes the boundaries a little too far:

“Nah man, I know there’s a line man. I don’t ever go over the line, John. I know that the line is right here, I’m not ever gonna step in and cross that line. All the media that thinks I’m crossing the line, those are a bunch of snowflakes. This isn’t the feelings business, this is the fight business. You don’t say any racial stuff, you don’t say any stuff about religions. Everything else is fair play, this is the fight business. No matter what, on Saturday night I’m gonna get in the Octagon in my underwear and I’m gonna take brain cells from Rafael dos Anjos.”

UFC 225 takes place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title against Yoel Romero in a rematch. MMANews.com will provide live coverage of the event.

Do you think Colby Covington has ever gone too far?