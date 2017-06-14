Colby Covington Feels He’ll Get More Credit if he Finishes Dong Hyun Kim

Colby Covington is getting the match-up he’s been asking for.

He’ll meet Dong Hyun Kim this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. It’ll be part of the main card of UFC Fight Night 111.

Covington told MMAJunkie.com that he wants to prove he’s an elite fighter against Kim:

“This is what I wanted since we talked three years ago when I was making my UFC debut. I want the biggest and baddest tests and I want to show what I’m really capable of. This is that fight to show I’m a future champion.”

As far as being given his due goes, Covington feels people will take him more seriously with a finish over Kim.

“I think people are going to give me a lot more credit after I finish a guy in the top 10. The line already speaks for itself. He’s the (No. 7)-ranked guy in the world, but I’m the -225 favorite. What does that tell you? That the rankings are a little bit miscued right now and I’m going to show I’m the best fighter in the world, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to finish Dong Hyun Kim dramatically and I’m going to make my stake toward that title.”