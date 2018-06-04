Colby Covington: ‘Filthy Animals’ In Brazil ‘Don’t Deserve to Have Me There’

Colby Covington responds to rumors that he was originally supposed to face Rafael dos Anjos in Brazil but the fight was then moved to Chicago for UFC 225.

Colby Covington and Brazil go together like oil and water but that wasn’t going to stop the welterweight contender from traveling there for a proposed fight at UFC 224.

When rumors first surfaced about a fight between Covington and former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, the matchup was expected to take place at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

After the fight was finally announced, dos Anjos vs. Covington was confirmed for UFC 225 instead with the matchup moving from Brazil to Chicago to serve as co-main event on that card.

According to dos Anjos, he believes the fight was moved due to ‘security’ concerns after Covington riled up the entire Brazilian crowd following his won over Demian Maia last year when he called the country a ‘dump’ and then referred to the citizens as ‘filthy animals’.

Now Covington says he was absolutely on board with traveling to Brazil to fight for the interim welterweight championship but the way things worked out was even better for him.

“At first, I was disappointed. I really wanted to cement my legacy and let the Brazilians know who their daddy was,” Covington said ahead of UFC 225. “I am the king of Brazil so I felt like owed it to them to go back and finish off their last legend.

“Then I started thinking about it and those filthy animals don’t deserve to have me there and see my greatness. At the end of the day, I’m excited to be on American soil.”

Of course, Covington isn’t exactly ingratiating himself to the fans in Chicago either after giving his opinion of the Windy City and their most beloved sports franchises.

“I can’t wait to go takeover Chicago,” Covington said. “The Bulls, they’ve been sucking lately and the Bears, that team is trash so they’re going to get a championship caliber fighter when I come to the city.”

Who wins the interim welterweight championship fight between Colby Covington and Rafael dos Anjos?