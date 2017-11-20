Colby Covington on Accusations of Homophobia: I Have Gay Friends

Colby Covington has defended offensive anti-gay slurs aimed at Fabricio Werdum in their altercation in Sydney by claiming that he has gay friends

Covington appeared on Monday’s episode of the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and discussed the criticism he has received for his choice of language in the altercation (transcription via MMAMania):

“At that point, my head was all messed up, I regret anything I said because I was a little concussed, he hit me in the face, calling me the anti-gay slurs a bunch of times, saying he’s going to kill me,” Covington claimed.

Covington was keen to stress that his comments were made in the heat of the moment and he meant no offense to the LGBT community, especially his gay friends:

“My head was just spinning and I wanted to get that out as evidence if he attacked me again. 100-percent I was concussed and out of it. He was saying all those slurs to me before that. I have no ill will towards the LGBT community. I actually support them, I have friends that are gay so it is no disrespect to them.”

You can watch the footage of the heated altercation between Colby Covington and Fabricio Werdum in the video above.