Colby Covington Goes Off on ‘Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor

Colby Covington is not one to back down from speaking his mind.

The rising contender has the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career lined up as he’s slated to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at the UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Before this fight was made, UFC President Dana White went on record by stating that dos Anjos was the clear front-runner to challenge current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

However, instead of waiting on Woodley to get ready to return to action inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner after undergoing shoulder surgery, they went with an interim title bout.



UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Covington put Conor McGregor on blast for his bus attack during the UFC 223 fight week in New York.

After this incident, there were rumors that this fight was moved dates (UFC 224 to UFC 225) as a result of the actions of McGregor. However, the rising contender doesn’t see it like that.

“It had nothing to do with the McGregor incident. They wanted this moment in American history to happen on U.S. soil. The filthy animals in Brazil don’t deserve it,” said Covington. “If we get the steroid version of RDA, it’ll probably take me until the second or third round to finish him. If we get the clean version, he’s leaving on a stretcher. That’s a spoiler for you.”



“I was actually getting on a plane to New York as it happened. He’s a coked up little leprechaun. It’s funny how I put a tweet that King Colby the bounty hunter was coming after him, he turned himself in. He knows what would happen. I would dunk that nerd underwater and make him quit,” said Covington.

