Colby Covington is continuing his warpath against the world. The recently crowned interim welterweight champion had a run-in with former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping on FOX Sports recently. Following the heated exchange, Covington has shared his views.

“He’s an unprofessional little one-eyed twerp,” Covington said. “Every time the UFC brings me out, I’m always professional, I’m always on time. I make weight. There’s never any issues with Colby “Chaos” Covington. I always do the right things. What he did on Saturday night was a complete joke. That was my time and my moment and he was trying to steal my spotlight. He knew the light was so bright — and usually he can’t see out of that one eye. But my spotlight was so bright, he just couldn’t help but try and jump in.”

Covington continued “It’s crazy, he forgot what happened from American forefather Dan Henderson. You would think he got humbled from the last time he messed around with the red, white and blue. I’ll come across the pond and break that little, one-eyed nerd’s face.”

Covington was on the receiving end of a Bisping verbal barrage where Bisping said: “Why are you being so defensive?” Why you gotta be a pr**k?”

“I’m not like any other fighter,” Covington stated. “I don’t ever complain, man. I just take things the way they are. I’m not like TyQuil Woodley where he complains about the fans, like ‘Oh, they’re racist because they don’t like me. Oh, they’re racist, they don’t want to watch me fight.’ No, you’re just boring, no one wants to watch the human form of NyQuil.”

With his victory over Rafael Dos Anjos, Covington has set up a showdown with current champion, Tyron Woodley. “The Chosen One” had choice words for Covington on his recent Instagram Live feed stating “I’ve never wanted to f**k somebody up so bad.” With Covington now the holder of the interim title, a fight is inevitable between the two.

Covington also stated how he thinks Bisping will be left behind when the UFC leaves FOX Sports for ESPN in 2019, “You want to take shots at me from the FOX Sports desk, there’s a reason that they’re moving over to ESPN,” Covington said. … “He ain’t going over there.”

You can view the exchange between Bisping and Covington below:

Do you think the banter between Colby Covington and Michael Bisping serves any purpose?