Colby Covington: ‘I Completely Dismantled Dong Hyun Kim’

Colby Covington’s confidence is at an all-time high.

Earlier today (June 17), Covington defeated Dong Hyun Kim via unanimous decision. The bout was part of the UFC Fight Night 111 card.

The welterweight is suddenly on the fast track to becoming a contender. Speaking to the media, Covington feels he has the most impressive win over Kim since he cracked the top 10 rankings (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He hasn’t lost to anyone outside of the top five. The champion (Tyron Woodley), the No. 1 contender (Demian Maia) – no one has dominated him like that. I completely dismantled him. I beat him every second of every round. There’s some good things to take away from it, but I’m still improving and you haven’t seen the best Colby Covington yet.”

He then went on to say that he’s on a special tour and that’s bad news for his opponents.

“I’m dominating these guys. I just dominated the No. 7 guy in the world (in the official UFC rankings). No one has dominated him like that. This is officially the embarrassment tour. I embarrassed him in Asia tonight and I’m going to keep embarrassing the division. It doesn’t matter how I beat them, the way I’m beating them – this is easy money, bro.”