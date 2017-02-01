Colby Covington: ‘I Will Derail Rafael dos Anjos’ Career Worse Than USADA Did’

It’s clear that Colby Covington is looking for a fight.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight is on a three-fight winning streak. Covington suffered the first loss of his professional career when he was submitted by Warlley Alves back in Dec. 2015. He responded by finishing his next two opponents.

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos recently announced he was moving up to the welterweight division. He said the weight cutting took too much of a toll on his body. Covington took to his Twitter account to challenge dos Anjos and he didn’t mince words:

Once the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) stepped in, some expected dos Anjos to be impacted. While the former champion never failed a drug test, speculation ran wild. In his first bout post-USADA, dos Anjos crumpled Donald Cerrone in the first round.

Dos Anjos then lost his championship to Eddie Alvarez in the first round. He went toe-to-toe with Tony Ferguson after that. While the bout was competitive, dos Anjos was simply outgunned in the fight. Of course Covington’s USADA jab is purely speculation.

“Chaos” isn’t the only 170-pounder hoping for a bout with dos Anjos. Another winner of three straight, Alan Jouban has also called for a fight with the Brazilian bruiser.