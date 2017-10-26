Colby Covington: I’m the ‘Uncrowned Champion’ in Welterweight Division

Colby Covington is not short on self-confidence.

On the heels of a four-fight win streak, Covington will take on recent UFC title challenger Demian Maia Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 119. The bout airs live on FOX Sports 1 from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“I see myself as the uncrowned king of this division. This is my division,” he said. “When Tyron Woodley comes back from his injury, his time will come. My victory over Demian will scare Woodley.”

Covington, a former collegiate wrestling standout, has made his thoughts on competing in Brazil known in several interviews. And while he respects Maia for what he has accomplished, he plans to make sure this is his final fight.

“I don’t want to fight here, but it was the only way to face Demian,” he said. “Fighting in his home, in front of his fans. I know how Brazilians are and I hope they are very loud. But after the fight, I know they will be in silence.

“He’s a legend, had a great career. That’s why I will retire him in the first round. And the Brazilian fans will thank me because he will be in my highlights until the end of my career. He is a one-trick pony and I will catch him when he tries to take me down, submitting in the first round.”