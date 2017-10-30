Colby Covington Issues His own Apology Following UFC Fight Night 119

Colby Covington wasn’t allowed to attend the UFC Fight Night 119 post-fight press conference following comments he made inside the Octagon after defeating Demian Maia.

Covington, who earned a decision over Maia, referred to the Brazilian fans as “trash” while talking with Daniel Cormier. He also stated plans to fight UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley following his fourth consecutive win.

UFC officials have said they plan to review the case and could punish Covington further, but the former NCAA wrestler has issued his own apology for the outburst.

“I would like to formally apologize to any filthy animal I offended by comparing them to my hosts in Sao Paulo,” Covington wrote on social media. “I was screamed at, spit at, assaulted with water bottles and other objects by an angry mob and serenaded by 10,000 voices yelling ‘you are going to die.'”