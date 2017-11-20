Colby Covington: I’ve Taken Tyron Woodley’s Soul in the Gym

The UFC’s new self-appointed super-villain Colby Covington has given his take as to why he is next in line for a shot at Tyron Woodley’s welterweight title

For Covington, he is the only candidate that ‘makes sense’ for the next title shot.

“I’m next in line at welterweight,” Covington told BJ Penn Radio. “You know, I’m number three in the world. There’s only two guys ahead of me: Robbie Lawler and Stephen Thompson. Stephen Thompson, [Woodley] already fought twice. So, he’s not getting another shot. Robbie Lawler got knocked out [by Woodley] in under a minute or two minutes, so, you know, they’re not going to do re-do that fight. It doesn’t make sense. [Besides] I’ve already knocked out Robbie enough in the gym.”

Covington claims to have not just ‘knocked out Lawler in the gym’ but to have also gotten the better of Woodley. It is for this reason that he claims he will be ‘ducked’:

“I’m ahead of [Lawler],” he implored. “I’m the number one contender. I’ve beaten these guys that Tyron fought. I beat these guys a lot worse than Tyron beat them. So, at the end of the day, you know, I’m ready to fight Tyron on a week’s notice, a day’s notice, whenever he wants to go. But, you know, it’s ducking season. He’s going to be ducking me for a while, you know. He’s fought me in the gym, and I’ve taken his soul in the gym. So, he knows I’m a bad matchup, and he’s going to try and duck me as long as he can.”

“I’m hunting my strap, man. I’m the best welterweight in the world right now. I’m not going to be stopped.”