Colby Covington: Khabib’s Game Won’t Fly at Welterweight

Colby Covington doesn’t believe Khabib Nurmagomedov can find success at welterweight.

Nurmagomedov won the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title earlier this month. He defeated Al Iaquinta in a dominant performance in the main event of UFC 223. The win improved Nurmagomedov’s professional mixed martial arts record to 26-0.

While “The Eagle” hasn’t lost a round under the UFC banner, not everyone is impressed. UFC color commentator Joe Rogan called Nurmagomedov’s stand-up amateurish throughout the fight. Some even criticized Nurmagomedov for not being able to take down Iaquinta at will later on in the fight.

Count Covington as one who isn’t impressed. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “Chaos” warned “The Eagle” to stay at 155 pounds:

“I think it works for the little lightweight division, but that (expletive) doesn’t fly at welterweight. You’ve got a real All-American wrestler, not some sambo dude, so if he comes up to welterweight, he’s going to get his head dunked and balls put on his forehead just like the rest of them. I don’t think he’s that impressive. He couldn’t even finish a real estate agent. That’s (expletive) sad.”

Covington has his sights set on championship gold. On June 9, Covington will take on Rafael dos Anjos for the interim UFC welterweight title. The bout will serve as UFC 225’s co-main event.

Nurmagomedov’s first title defense will likely revolve around Conor McGregor’s status. The “Notorious” one would be the obvious choice if it weren’t for his legal issues following the UFC 223 media day debacle. If he can’t be ready to go by the end of the year, Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, and Kevin Lee are all available while Tony Ferguson heals from his knee surgery. Many have speculated that Nurmagomedov’s first title defense will take place in November at a Madison Square Garden event.

Do you think Colby Covington has a point on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s chances at welterweight?