Colby Covington & Michael Bisping Trade Barbs Following UFC 225

Things got awkward between Colby Covington and Michael Bisping quick.

This past Saturday night (June 9), Covington captured the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title. In the co-main event of UFC 225, Covington earned a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos.

In Covington’s post-fight interview on FOX Sports, it didn’t take long for “Chaos” and Bisping to trade verbal shots. It all started when Covington called the FOX Sports booth haters for picking dos Anjos to beat him. Bisping fired back by saying Covington took too many shots to the head to hear the compliments.

Bisping also fired shots at the credibility of Covington’s title:

“You came at me hard, now I’m going to come at your hard. Do you actually consider yourself the welterweight champion of the world? Because I’m pretty sure that Tyron Woodley actually lays claim to that.”

Covington wasn’t going to back down:

“Nah, he doesn’t lay claim to nothing man, this is my belt. I’m the undisputed champ. Tyron Woodley, he’s been hiding man. We were supposed to fight, Bisping”

Perhaps the most scathing diss occurred when Covington responded to Bisping questioning whether or not putting the interim title on Donald Trump’s desk was a figment of “Chaos'” imagination:

“The only figment of my imagination is that you must not be seeing right out of that one eye.”

Check out the full back-and-forth battle below:

Turn sound on. Grab some popcorn. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/8q2QxCvXxL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 10, 2018

