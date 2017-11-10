Colby Covington on Anderson Silva: “Another Filthy Animal Bites the Dust”

Colby Covington took to Twitter to take shots at Anderson Silva following news of his potential doping violation issued by USADA

Covington caused outrage in Brazil last month with offensive comments made about the South American country following his victory over opponent Demian Maia.

“Chaos” referred to Brazilian legend Silva as a ‘filthy animal’ on Twitter, which was an obvious nod to the term used to describe Brazilians in general:

“Surprise, surprise! Another # FilthyAnimal bites the dust,” Covington wrote.

Fellow Brazilian Kelvin Gastelum also responded to the news. Gastelum, who will now see his second shot at Silva fall apart (Gastelum was pulled from their first scheduled meeting earlier this year following his own violation) could not hide his disappointment:

“Breath……..inhale ……….exhale,” was Gastelum’s response to the news.

More to follow…