Colby Covington on Demian Maia Bout: ‘Someone’s Got to Sell This Fight’

Colby Covington believes he’s the only one pulling his weight when it comes to selling the UFC Fight Night 119 card.

Covington is scheduled to compete against Demian Maia this Saturday night (Oct. 28) inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This will easily be the biggest bout of Covington’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Covington talked about stirring the pot and why it’s necessary:

“Someone’s got to sell this fight. No one’s selling a fight on this card. We’re the real main event. (Lyoto) Machida and (Derek) Brunson, they are not selling the fight. I’m making sure the fans are engaged and they’re drawing emotion. They want to see the fight. This is the Colby Covington show now. Everybody wants to show up, they want to see me get beat. So good luck – you better get your popcorn ready because I ain’t getting beat for a long time.”