Colby Covington on Living with Jon Jones: ‘He was Dirty, Stunk, Didn’t Shower’

Colby Covington had himself two incredible roommates when he was at Iowa Central Community College wrestling.

Covington and fellow UFC fighters Jon Jones and Joe Soto shared a dorm at the Fort Dodge-based campus, but the time spent there with the former UFC light heavyweight champion wasn’t one Covington is fond of.

“He was difficult as shit to live with,” Covington told Submission Radio. “The guy was dirty, man, he stunk, he didn’t shower, man. The guy was just a mess. He was getting into partying and all that bad stuff back then. He was just going down the wrong path, but he always tried to act like a saint, ‘Oh, I’m into religion, I’m all about god,’ this and that.

“He’s just fooling all the fans, he needs to be exposed for the real person that he is, because he ain’t this saint and good person like he tries to act like he is.”

Covington slammed Jones for tweets he sent out, including one to Georges St-Pierre the night he returned to win the UFC middleweight title vs. Michael Bisping.

“I’m saying truths, I’m saying facts. I mean, I’m just speaking my mind. I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to speak my mind in this world,” Covington said. “I think I know him more than most people since I lived together with him for two years. The guy’s a fake. His little (expletive) baby-faced tweets to Georges St-Pierre, it just got under my skin. He’s just trying to act like a saint, ‘Oh, I’m praying for you.’ Shut up. Go do some more coke, go cheat on your wife some more. You’re a piece of shit dirtbag.”

Covington, who defeated Demian Maia in his most recent bout, is hoping to challenge UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.