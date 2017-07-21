Colby Covington on Tyron Woodley: ‘He’s Just Mentally Weak’

Colby Covington is speaking his mind and the target of his latest roast is Tyron Woodley.

Covington and Woodley used to spar, but “Chaos” says those days are over. Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. He’ll defend his 170-pound gold against Demian Maia on July 29 at UFC 214.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Covington didn’t hold back on his views of “The Chosen One” (via Bloody Elbow):

“He’s just mentally weak, man. In the wrestling world he’s mentally weak, he’s a breaker. That’s what we call it. He breaks. Mentally, he’s not there, man. He’s an explosive, athletic athlete, but he’s not a fighter, a true fighter. He’s not a warrior. And it showed in wrestling, you know, it showed in college, it shows in the training room.”

He went on to question Woodley’s work ethic. “Chaos” isn’t exactly impressed with Woodley’s pace during his training sessions and his fights.

“He doesn’t like to go hard, he doesn’t like to grind with the guys cause he can’t do that anymore. He’s older, his body’s breaking down and he doesn’t have a cardio gas tank. That’s why you don’t see him wrestle really in fights anymore.”