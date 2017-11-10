Colby Covington Threatens to KO “Piece of Sh*t” Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington has claimed that there is a “legitimate beef” between himself and UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley

That ‘beef’ is likely to culminate in Woodley ending up “face-down unconscious on the concrete” should the two cross paths, according to “Chaos”.

Covington has a target the size of Brazil on his back since his outburst aimed at the country following his victory over Demian Maia last month. While he campaigns for a shot at the illustrious 170-pound title, incumbent champion Tyron Woodley has had to deal with the heat of a verbally aggressive Covington. If a recent interview with Submission Radio is anything to go by, it won’t be ending anytime soon:

“There’s not going to be any friendly terms [between me and Tyron Woodley]. This is not talking, this is not something that we’re promoting, this is real legitimate beef. We have an actual feud. If I see that dude in the streets, we’re going to be throwing blows and he’s going to be face down unconscious on the concrete. So, I have no respect for Tyron Woodley. The guy’s a piece of sh*t – he tries to claim all this sh*t. The guy, I mean, this is the type of dude he is, that he brings out these coaches for training camp, like four or five different coaches, and then he doesn’t pay them when he makes agreements that he’s going to pay them a percentage of his fight purse. So that tells you what kind of person Tyron Woodley is. So, I don’t respect that person.”

Covington also claimed that Woodley would be “dead” if they fight:

“He’s a piece of sh*t, he’s a fake, he’s a fraud. Me and Tyron Woodley, there’s no other fight to make, it’s me versus Tyron Woodley. That fight will not go three rounds. The same thing in the gym, you know, first round I put a high pace on him, I come out with a lot of volume, a lot of strikes, a lot of takedown attempts, in the clinch, elbows, knees, batter him up. And then he gets tired, he gasses, he has no gas in the tank, he fades quick. He wouldn’t make it three rounds, I guarantee it on my contract, on my UFC contract, within the 10 to 12-minute mark range in the fight he’ll be dead and broken and I’ll have dogged him, just like I did in the gym.”