Colby Covington ‘Ready for Move to WWE in the Next Year’

Outspoken UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is setting his sights high for 2018, having already confirmed his desire to fight for two titles next year

Covington is pushing for a title shot with current welterweight champion Tyron Woodley which he believes will then open up a shit with lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

More surprisingly, however, is the 29-year-old’s desire to perform under WWE which he believes is achievable within the next 12 months.

“Just slowing everything down,” Covington told BJ Penn Radio when asked about the keys to success in pro wrestling. “When you’re out there, in front of a crowd, and you got a camera right in front of your face, you want to just go, go go. But, that’s not how you do it in the pro wrestling. That’s not how it works in that business. You have to be able to slow things down and really sell it. Like, if you’re doing a move, you know, you got to really sell it. You got to sell the expression and the emotion, so, just slowing things down, you know? And, I think that’s going to really help me out for MMA fighting in general, just to be patient and wait for your moment.”

Covington believes his Impact Wrestling experience has served him well thus far and is ready to make the jump to the WWE with American Top Team head Dan Lambert:

“I think I’ll be ready in the next year,” he said. “I’ve been honing my skills at Impact, you know. This year, my promos are on point. [I’m] making sure my bumps – you know, a bump is a term for taking a shot in the pro wrestling business – and making sure my finishing moves, and all my moves are correct, you know? I don’t want to make any mistakes when I’m at that level. You got to be mistake-free at that level.”

“So, you know, I think I’ll be ready. Me and Dan Lambert will be ready for WWE within the next year.”