Colby Covington Rips Darren Till and Stephen Thompson Over ‘Hug Fest’ Fight

Colby Covington was clearly not a fan of the welterweight bout between Darren Till and Stephen Thompson.

Even though Covington has the biggest fight thus far in his pro-MMA career lined up, he was keeping a close eye on this fight as there is a good chance that he may have to fight the winner of it down the road.

Covington is slated to take on former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event. The conversational prospect earned this title fight after scoring a big win over former title contender Demain Mia.

On the flip side, RDA earned it by beating former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC on FOX 26 at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

During Thursday’s UFC 225 media conference call to promote the fight, Covington gave his take on the fight between Till and Thompson, which was not a great review but rather ripped them for their performances that saw Till pick up a unanimous decision win over the former title contender after five rounds.

“Darryl the Dough Boy can’t make weight, so he can come get this ass whoopin’ any time. Him and Choirboy [Thompson], they put on a high five and hug fest,” Covington said during the UFC 225 media call on Thursday (transcript via MMA Fighting). “No one wants to see that sh-t.”

“[Till] eked him out on the scorecards, because it was a fix, but no one wants to see that kind of fight, man. They had more significant hand touches and more significant hugs than they had significant strikes.”

“I don’t really pay attention to rankings, because after I finish Dos Nachos I’m gonna move right back ahead of [Till]. But he landed the most significant hugs and the most significant love taps,” Covington said. “Does anybody want to see that?”



“I mean, 40 significant strikes landed in the fight, I mean it was a game of paddy cake out there. When me and Rafael fight, it’s gonna be a completely different thing and I’m gonna make the UFC [welterweight] division great again.”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

