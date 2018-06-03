Colby Covington Says He’d KO Robert Whittaker

Colby Covington’s trash talk doesn’t stop with the welterweight division.

Covington is set to compete for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold on June 9. He’ll meet Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC 225. The event is set to be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Headlining the card will be a middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Covington and Romero are teammates at American Top Team. “Chaos” claims that if Romero can’t get the job done, then he’ll move up to take out “The Reaper.”

Covington made a bold claim during a recent edition of BJ Penn Radio:

“I think it’s a great match up. I think Yoel has all the tools to put Whittaker away. He won those first two rounds in the first fight, so it’s going to be a very competitive fight and I don’t know what to expect. What will we see from Whittaker coming back from injury? He may not be the same from his injuries. Yoel looked on fire, he just knocked out Rockhold. I’ll definitely have my eyes on that. I’m not going to go up and challenge Romero ’cause he’s my teammate and I like the guy, but if Whittaker wins I’ll definitely be looking to go up and knock him out just like Choir Boy (Stephen Thompson) did.”

Covington earned his interim title opportunity with a five-fight winning streak. He picked up his biggest win to date, nabbing a unanimous decision over Demian Maia. His upcoming opponent, dos Anjos, has gone 3-0 since moving up to welterweight.

Also featured on the UFC 225 card will be a women’s featherweight clash between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson. Opening up the main card will be CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson.

Is Colby Covington biting off more than he can chew?