Colby Covington Says Next Fight is Against Dong Hyun Kim

By
Dana Becker
-
0
Image Credit: AP/ Adrian Wyld

If all goes as planned, Colby Covington will be facing Dong Hyun Kim next.

The American Top Team welterweight prospect confirmed the fight plans on Twitter Monday night.

Covington (11-1) has scored three consecutive wins since a loss to Warlley Alves. That includes a submission vs. Jonathan Meunier, a TKO over Max Griffin and a December decision vs. Bryan Barberena. He is 6-1 over seven fights with the promotion.

Kim (22-3-1) is on a three-fight winning streak that was capped in December with a victory over Tarec Saffiedine. His last loss was to current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2014.

