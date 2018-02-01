Colby Covington Says Woodley vs. RDA Would be PPV Nightmare

Colby Covington continues to trash Tyron Woodley and is even taking aim at Rafael dos Anjos.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. While his next defense isn’t booked, UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in matching the 170-pound champion up with dos Anjos. This would be Woodley’s fourth title defense.

Covington is well aware of the plans and doesn’t understand them. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “Chaos” didn’t hold back:

“I just don’t get why they want to do RDA. It’s not a money fight. Tyron wants to be the hero, so if he wants to be the hero, he needs to come fight me. I’m the villain. I’m the bad guy of the division. I’m the most hated guy in the division.”

He went on to say that he’d generate the most pay-per-view buys Woodley has ever seen.

“I’m going to wait and see what happens in this welterweight title picture. Maybe the UFC comes to their senses and realizes RDA is not a draw, and Colby Covington’s a draw, and Woodley’s a joke. He can’t even do his own pay-per-view, because the guy can’t even sell 50,000 PPVs. Maybe the UFC will see the truth and the realness of what the people want and what the fans want.”

Would you rather see Woodley defend his title against Covington or dos Anjos next? Let us know in the comments below.