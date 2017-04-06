UFC Fight Night 111: “Stun Gun” vs. Colby Covington Added to Singapore Event

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: AP/ Adrian Wyld

UFC Fight Night 111’s card in Singapore now has the addition of a competitive welterweight matchup in Colby Covington and Dong Hyun Kim.

UFC officials announced on Wednesday that Kim and Covington (who earlier announced that he would be fighting Kim) will fight it out on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. It is worth noting that a headliner has yet to be announced for the event.

Kim will be looking to add more momentum to the three-fight winning streak he is currently enjoying, which has taken his record to seven wins in his past eight fights. “Stun Gun” has yet to experience defeat inside the octagon since a TKO loss to welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in 2014.

Colby Covington turned pro in 2012 and joined the UFC in his sixth professional fight. Since then he has amassed a record of 6-1 while notching three straight wins in his last three fights. A submission to Warlley Alves is the only blemish on the 29-year-old’s record.

UFC Fight Night 111’s latest card is as follows:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura
Russell Doane vs. Kwan Ho Kwak
Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck
Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins
Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine
Carls John de Tomas vs. Naoki Inoue
Colby Covington vs. Dong Hyun Kim
Wang Guan vs. TBA

